Ozzy Osbourne shouting 'Birmingham forever' at the Commonwealth Games is everything

Ozzy Osbourne left his mark on the Commonwealth Games when he performed alongside his band, Black Sabbath, at the closing ceremony in Birmingham.

The 73-year-old 'Prince of Darkness' is originally from Aston in the area, so the hometown gig in front of over 30,000 people was particularly poignant.

In true rocker style, Osbourne closed the show by screaming 'Birmingham forever' down the microphone, prompting an eruption of applause and screaming around the stadium.

England collected a record 176 medals during the Games, which saw 72 nations compete.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.