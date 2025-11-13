Video

Trump sent voicemail after Ozzy Osbourne's death despite singer's criticismsplay icon

Trump sent voicemail after Ozzy Osbourne's death despite singer's criticisms

Following Ozzy Osbourne’s death, U.S. President Donald Trump surprised many by leaving a heartfelt voicemail for Sharon Osbourne, despite criticism from the late rocker.

The Osbourne family shared the message on their podcast, in which Trump said, “He was an amazing guy... he was unique in every way, and talented so I just wanted to wish you the best.”

Jack Osbourne responded by saying "Love him or hate him, he didn't have to call and leave a voicemail," as Sharon looked an the unexpected gesture.

Back in 2020, Osbourne criticised Trump's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying in an interview with Rolling Stone: “In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this. It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy."

donald trump
