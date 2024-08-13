American television host Jimmy Fallon is facing backlash to his sketch mocking Australian break dancer Raygun.

36-year-old university lecturer and B-girl Rachael “ Raygun ” Gunn became an internet sensation after her unusual performance during the breakdancing competition at Paris 2024 went viral.

Despite failing to register a score across three rounds in the round-robin stage of the competition, she became one of the most talked-about athletes at the games, with singer Adele even pausing a concert in Germany to discuss the viral star with the audience.

Raygun became the topic of a sketch on The Tonight Show where laughter broke out during the opening monologue before Fallon had even mentioned her name.

“Breakdancing made its Olympics debut and everybody is talking about the competitor from Australia, Raygun,” Fallon said before a clip of Raygun’s performance played.

He continued: “She actually received zero points for that.”

Shortly after, the comedy actress Rachel Dratch came out onto the floor mimicking Raygun, dressed in a similar green and gold outfit.

The sketch in which both Fallon and Dratch mocked Raygun’s now-viral dance moves has been met with some criticism from viewers.

“How low is the bar for comedy? Oh, that’s right, it’s in hell,” someone responded.

Another said: “Alright pack all the memes up lads it’s hit late-night TV. Fun’s over.”

Someone else argued: “Really unfunny and should have gotten the real Raygun.”

One X/Twitter user wondered how Raygun is coping, writing: “Putting the performance and selection debate aside, I genuinely wonder how Rachael is doing. Hope she is ok.”

Speaking to the Australian Associated Press after her defeat, Raygun explained: “What I wanted to do was come out here and do something new and different and creative – that’s my strength, my creativity.”

She continued: “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get that in a lifetime to do that on an international stage.”

