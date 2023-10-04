Jordan Peterson breaks down in tears again during Piers Morgan interview

Jordan Peterson admitted that he’s “a bit much” and showed an emotional side once again after breaking down in tears during his latest interview with Piers Morgan.

Admitting that he was a “bit much”, the controversial psychologist also added that the best thing about his life was the gratitude and support he received from his fans.

The 61-year-old was asked about finding fame later in life, and what it was like living in the public eye.

Struggling to hold back the tears, he said: “Imagine someone gave you everything you could possibly imagine and more.”

“The deep appreciation that people have for what I've been doing - it's stunning, it's soul-destroying,” Peterson added.

It’s the second time that Peterson has broken down on Piers Morgan Uncensored, after tearing up during an appearance last year.

Back in September 2022, he became emotional when asked whether he saw himself as a hero to the ‘incel’ community.

Peterson also spoke about Russell Brand during the interview on Tuesday (3 October). The comedian has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse by four women.

Peterson said: “Russell’s sexual behaviour was exactly the kind of hedonistic nightmare that all the kind of radicals and progressives are rah, rah, rah-ing about non-stop except when it comes to visit them at home.

“He was celebrated for his womanising and he’s apologised for that and he stopped drinking and he stopped taking cocaine and usually people who engage in licentious and impulsive behaviour of the sort that’s liable to get you in trouble are extraordinary intoxicated by alcohol at the time of doing it.

“So the mere fact that he’s become sober in recent years and also attempted to atone for his sins is a real plus.”

