Everything we know about The Last of Us Season 2

New photos and videos have been posted online of filming in action for the second season of HBO's hit video game adaptation of The Last of Us - so we're taking a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

HBO'sThe Last of Us is based on developer Naughty Dog's game series for PlayStation, with the first season focusing on events in the first game and the second season understood to be focusing on what happens in the first portion of the second game.

If a third season is commissioned, it's understood this will focus on events in the latter part of that game.

The first season of The Last of Us takes place 20 years after the fall of civilisation - Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie out of a quarantine zone but what starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey across America.



The Last of Us: Part II game is set five years after the events of the first and focuses on the story of two characters' lives who intertwine.

The game was released in 2020 and was remastered at the start of 2024.

HBO gave fans a first official look at filming of the second season of The Last of Us in May when it shared photos of returning Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively during filming in Vancouver, Canada.

A video was also taken by a fan was taken and uploaded to social media shortly afterwards.

And that seems to have happened again as a number of new photos and videos have been shared on X / Twitter of filming continuing in Vancouver.





























Reports claim filming is due to finish within the next two months and the second season of The Last of Us will be shorter than the first to ensure each episode feels like its own.



Bloody Disgusting previously reported Gabriel Luna returns as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and a guest star from Catherine O'Hara.

It's reported the second season won't hit screens until 2025.

