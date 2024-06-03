The Last of Us creator says "multiple projects" are on the way

The creator of The Last of Us has said Naughty Dog, the studio that's created both games in the series, are working on a number of new games works, including "multiple single-player projects".

Neil Druckmann is the head of Sony first-party developer Naughty Dog and creative lead there too - speaking to LA Times, he said the studio is working on a number of single-player titles.

As well as The Last of Us, Naughty Dog is known for other hit series such as Crash Bandicoot, Uncharted and Jak & Daxter.

On the back of hype for the original Uncharted trilogy, Naughty Dog dropped The Last of Us on PS3 in 2013 seemingly out of nowhere - it's since been described by critics as one of the best games of all time and has since been remastered, remade and recreated into a TV series.

Druckmann said: "I promise you, we will not be 'The Last of Us studio' forever.

"We create experiences that are steeped in story and character, especially relationships. The stories have some sort of philosophical core that everything is going to revolve around and feed into."

Druckmann previously teased Naughty Dog is working on a game that "could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming".

A second season of the hit TV show is being filmed, with HBO recently releasing a first look at Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

Ramsey and Isabela Merced, playing Dina, were recently spotted filming a scene too.

The second season is understood to be based on the first portion of The Last of Us: Part II with another season finishing off events in the somewhat divisive but critically-acclaimed sequel if it's commissioned.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.