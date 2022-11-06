Those angry with his handling of the pandemic may be looking forward to forcing Matt Hancock chow down on a kangaroo testicle by voting for him to participate in I'm a Celebrity trials.

But the former health secretary might worm his way out of doing some of the activities - and it is because of his involvement in another reality TV show.

Hancock reportedly suffered from trench foot after he competed in SAS Who Dares Wins according to the Express.

Because of this, he may be exempt from some challenges.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A source reportedly told the Sun "It can take up to six months to recover from that, so any water-based tasks or swimming trials would be bad news for his feet."

Hancock had his Tory whip taken off him after it was announced he was joining the jungle while parliament is sitting.

Simon Hart announced: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

The show kicks off tonight. We can't wait.

indy100 has contacted Hancock's representative to comment on this story.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.