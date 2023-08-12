Meghan Markle looks set for another Netflix record with new movie adaptation

Meghan Markle could be set to have another huge Netflix hit on her hands as her and Prince Harry look to adapt the best-selling rom-com novel Meet Me at the Lake for the streaming service.

Carley Fortune, the author of the book confirmed the news that Netflix and Meghan and Harry's production company Archewall would be working on the forthcoming film.

On Instagram, she wrote: "I never thought I'd be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I'm doing it from the cottage where it all began."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I'm thrilled to confirm that I'm teaming up with Netflix and Archewall productions on the adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake," she continued. "Will and Fern's love story is dear to my heart, and I can't imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible."





The book focuses on the relationship between central characters Will and Fern who meet in their 30s and features similar instances to what have befell Harry and Meghan in their lives childhoods, including the death of a parent in a car crash and postpartum struggles.

Once the film arrives on the platform it could set another Netflix record for the Royal couple.

The story is set in Toronto which is where Meghan was filming the drama Suits when she first met Harry in 2016.

Suits also ties into Meghan's relationship with Netflix as the legal show recently set an unprecedented record on the platform after it was made available in the United States.

Even though the show ended four years ago it is now the most streamed acquired show in Netflix history having racked up 3.1 billion minutes in just a week.

Meghan played the paralegal Rachel Zane in the show but left in 2017 following her engagement to Harry.

In addition, the couple's Harry and Meghan documentary which was released in December 2022 is the most streamed documentary in Netflix history which was watched for 81.55 million hours within its first week.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.