Suits creator claims Royal Family stopped Meghan Markle to saying one word on the show

When Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry, she was starring in the legal drama Suits- and now one of the creators has revealed what this was like as well as a certain word in the script that the royals asked to be changed.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Korsh revealed his thoughts on the resurgence of the show due to Markle, as well as how he knew she was dating Prince Harry before the world knew.

"I mean, your initial reaction is, like, “We’re dating a prince!” Korsh said with a laugh but noted how the show was shot in Toronto while the writer's room was in LA, so others were dealing with the media scrutiny on set.

But he did reveal how there were occasions where the Royal Family "weighed in on some stuff."

"Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating," he admitted.

Korsh recalled one word in particular that he claims the royals wanted to be taken out of the script.

"I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I’ll just say what the line was. My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, 'poppycock.'

"Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, 'It’s poppycock.'

Giving further context, he added: "So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Markle’s character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, “My family would say poppycock.” And the royal family did not want her saying the word.

"They didn’t want to put the word “poppycock” in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying 'c***.'

As a result, the line was altered so that Markle said "bulls***" instead of "poppyc***" which Korsh wasn't too happy about.

"...I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember."

Suits is now available to watch on Netflix.



