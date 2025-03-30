SNL musical guest Morgan Wallen slammed for move 'never seen before' on show

Morgan Wallen has been slammed by Saturday Night Live viewers on social media after leaving the stage during the ‘goodbyes’ that take part at the end of the show – something people are claiming they’ve ‘never seen’ before.

Traditionally, musical guests and the hosts stay on the stage while the credits roll, but Wallen was on his way quickly and left host Mikey Madison standing there with the crew.

Country singer Wallen posted a picture of a private jet on his Instagram stories after the show and wrote: "Get me to God's country."

The move was criticised by viewers, with many claiming they’d never seen someone so eager to leave before on the long-running series.









“Morgan Wallen is the first musical guest or host on SNL that I can recall who just walked off stage during 'goodnights' before the credits even started to roll,” one viewer wrote.

oh to be a fly on the wall in the snl building, i would give anything to hear the shit they’re talking about morgan wallen rn

Elsewhere on the show, the cold open saw another blunder by top Trump administration figures as Pete Hegseth, JD Vance and Marco Rubio mistakenly added themselves to a high school girls' text chain.

