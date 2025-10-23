Donald Trump just made history for all the wrong reasons

Donald Trump has made history for all the wrong reasons, with both the first and second-longest US government shutdowns ever occurring during his time as president.

The current shutdown of the US government has now lasted 22 days, making it the second longest in the country’s history , beaten only by the 35-day shutdown which happened between December 2018 and January 2019, during Trump’s first term as president.

Trump has made it no secret that he wants to be remembered in the history books, verging on desperate to win the Nobel Peace Prize and tearing down part of the White House to build a huge ballroom using donor money. Now, it seems, he has made history in the most unflattering way.

The new record for second-longest shutdown is one that the Republicans are attempting to pin on the Democrats, as the two parties and their lawmakers are at a stalemate over a funding bill that includes disagreements over health insurance that will affect millions of Americans.

Republicans have continued to label the shutdown as “the Democrat shutdown”, even though, by their own standards, it would seem it is down to them.

The Republicans control the House of Representatives, Senate, and the White House, and a resurfaced tweet from 2021 reveals what they thought about the mere mention of a potential shutdown under the Democrats’ watch.

At the time, a tweet from the official House Republicans account read: “Last time we checked the Democrats controlled the House, Senate, and White House.

“If there is a government shutdown it's because of Democrats.”

One Democratic representative reposted it recently, writing: “Well this aged like a glass of milk.”

Another person said: “Got it.”

“There is always a tweet,” responded someone else.

