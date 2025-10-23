Donald Trump showed off rendering images displaying what the inside of his new multi-million dollar White House ballroom will look like, and it’s… interesting.

On Monday (20 October), people were left horrified as contractors began tearing down the East Wing of the White House , despite Trump previously promising that the existing building would not be touched in the construction of what many have called his “vanity project”.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Trump not only casually revealed that the ballroom, originally touted as costing $250 million, will now cost $300 million , but also showed some images of what the exterior and interior will apparently look like when complete.

“I think there’ll be nothing like it … You can see the kind of interiors that we’re talking about,” Trump said while holding up some images on paper sheets. “It’s the highest level, and see, it goes beautifully with the White House, I mean, the mix is beautiful.”

The rendering appeared to show that the interior of the massive ballroom is going to be decorated with a lot of gold, which tracks with the controversial changes Trump has made to the Oval Office , which some have compared to Liberace .

“Man of the people,” one person wrote.

Another joked: “He’s always working so hard for us.”

Someone else argued: “We’re so cooked.”

“Tacky as f**k,” another said.

One person joked: “Even Liberace thinks it’s a bit much.”

Another wrote: “It will be gold, gaudy, and tasteless. Fitting for a toxic narcissist.”

Someone else revealed: “I will vote for the person who declares they will graze this to the ground on day one. This is repulsive.”

