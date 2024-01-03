Mr Bates vs The Post Office infuriates viewers with dramatisation of Horizon scandal

We’re only a few days into 2024 and the hard-hitting dramas are already landing in our TV guides, with ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office angering viewers with its retelling of the Horizon IT scandal – an incident described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice after more than 700 postmasters were wrongly given criminal convictions.

More than £30.9 million has been paid out in compensation after faulty accounting software from tech giant Fujitsu made it appear as though money was missing, resulting in individuals affected losing their jobs and homes, and four taking their own lives.

As of 22 December, only 93 convictions have been overturned.

The four-part series stars Toby Jones (Sherlock), Monica Dolan (Black Mirror), Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street) and Nadhim Zahawi (yes, that Nadhim Zahawi – he plays himself) and centres around Alan Bates, played by Jones.

Mr Bates was the man who campaigned for two decades to have convictions overturned, and who’s named in the 2019 judgmentMr Bates and Others v The Post Office, which found the Horizon software to have “bugs, errors and defects”.

“[The Post Office] should have listened to subpostmasters who were using the system on a daily basis, but their arrogance that the system was right was the main fault,” Mr Bates told Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

With the episodes airing from Monday to Thursday this week, social media users have praised the drama, and become increasingly incensed by the scandal and its impact on those affected:

Mr Bates vs The Post Office continues at 9pm tonight on ITV1, with the final episode airing at the same time on Thursday.

All four episodes are also available to stream now on ITVX.

