If you’re unfamiliar with Naked Attraction (and if so, where have you been?) the Channel 4 series sees a host of singletons strip off in a bid to find a match, mixing dating with full-frontal nudity.



The latest episode saw host Anna Richardson left stunned by participant Deanne, who shared way more than the presenter expected during the latest episode.

The awkward story saw her reveal that her dad had once walked in on her while she was having sex.

"I love sex. My dad walked in once..." she said.

"No! I mean, I know you're close to your dad but what happened?", Anna asked her.

The most awkward story ever on Naked Attraction? Channel 4

How did she react in the strange situation? Bizarrely, she chose to play dead.

"I just literally laid there pretending I was dead!", she said.

Only on Naked Attraction…

Deanne, a self-confessed ladette, was on the show to try and find a man who might be able to 'turn her into a lady'.

The Channel 4 show never fails to titillate viewers, and made headlines earlier this year after one contestant found it difficult to accept rejection.

Participant Nameya was eliminating partners who she did not think would work well for her when she chose to ask Leon to leave. As Leon walked off stage, cameras cut to his confessional where the contestant had some choice words.

"It's one of them. You win some, you lose some but there’s plenty more clunge in the sea," Leon said, quoting a line from The Inbetweeners.

