It's difficult to accept rejection, but even more difficult when you're naked as a Naked Attraction contestant.

The British show asks contestants to stand naked in front of a person trying to find their perfect match based entirely on looks. It's a daunting experience.



On Wednesday's episode, Nameya was eliminating partners who she did not think would work well for her when she chose to ask Leon to leave. As Leon walked off stage, cameras cut to his confessional where the contestant had some choice words.

"It's one of them. You win some, you lose some but there’s plenty more clunge in the sea," Leon said, quoting a line from The Inbetweeners.

Viewers did not respond well to Leon's derogatory comment, despite the show's purpose to judge others based on looks.

"Leon you dirty bastard! CLUNGE?!" said Jordan on Twitter.



Another Twitter user wrote, "'plenty more clunge in the sea...' Stay classy, Leon."

"Imagine if she'd ended up on a date with the "clunge" man #NakedAttraction", JD wrote.

Other Naked Attraction viewers came to Leon's defense saying the man had simply quoted another television show and was likely just making a joke.

"O M F G - someone said the word 'clunge' on the TV program that where people judge each other purely on their nude appearance!" Maggie wrote.

The show is known for its edginess, even advertisements for the show have sparked debate in the past.

So it's hardly surprising to find a contestant using an outdated, vulgar term to express his disappointment in leaving.

