Netflix spark debate over 'dead wrong' name for new Down Syndrome dating show

Netflix has been called out for the title of its new reality series following people with Down syndrome dating.

The New Zealand show Down for Love launched on the streaming platform over the weekend and quickly shot into the platform's top 10 shows in its first week of release.

The aim of the series was to "showcase the joys and challenges of finding love while breaking down stereotypes and promoting inclusivity" and it follows other shows featuring disabled or neurotypical people dating such as Love on the Spectrum.

But some have questioned the wordplay of the title and suggested it is inappropriate.









Despite these criticisms, not everyone seemed to have a problem with it with some celebrating the show:

Whatever you think about it, Down for Love is available for streaming now and according to press reports, some couples featured on it are still together now so it looks like it will be a heartwarming affair.

Netflix are yet to comment on the criticism.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.