Netflix enters its podcast era - all the 33 podcasts dropping this month

Netflix is officially entering its podcast era, with a growing number of popular titles crossing over to the streaming service.

Behind the scenes, deals with major players including Spotify, Barstool Sports and iHeartMedia have been quietly brewing, bringing some of the world’s biggest podcasts to Netflix for the first time.

The rollout kicked off earlier this month with The Bill Simmons Podcast – widely regarded as the most downloaded sports podcast of all time – landing on the platform on 11 January.

It was joined on 12 January by a slate of sports-focused shows, including 3 and Out with John Middlekauff, Game Over, Pardon My Take, Spittin’ Chiclets, The Ringer Fantasy Football Show, The Ringer NBA Show, The Ringer NFL Show, The Ryen Russillo Podcast and The Zach Lowe Show.

The next wave expands beyond sport, with a fresh batch of podcasts set to arrive on Netflix from 26 January, as per Tudum, including:

Behind the Bastards : Robert Evans digs into the strange and often disturbing backstories of history’s most notorious figures.

: Robert Evans digs into the strange and often disturbing backstories of history’s most notorious figures. Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast : Radio heavyweight Bobby Bones sits down with major names from music and entertainment for candid conversations about careers, creativity and life behind the spotlight.

: Radio heavyweight Bobby Bones sits down with major names from music and entertainment for candid conversations about careers, creativity and life behind the spotlight. Buried Bones : Journalist Kate Winkler Dawson teams up with former cold-case investigator Paul Holes to re-examine compelling crimes from the distant past.

: Journalist Kate Winkler Dawson teams up with former cold-case investigator Paul Holes to re-examine compelling crimes from the distant past. Conspiracy Theories : Host Carter Roy unpacks the origins of the world’s most enduring mysteries — and why certain theories continue to capture the imagination.

: Host Carter Roy unpacks the origins of the world’s most enduring mysteries — and why certain theories continue to capture the imagination. Dear Chelsea : Chelsea Handler offers advice on life, love and everything in between, joined each week by celebrity guests.

: Chelsea Handler offers advice on life, love and everything in between, joined each week by celebrity guests. Dissect : Host Cole Cuchna breaks down a single album per season, analysing its themes, production and cultural impact one song at a time.

: Host Cole Cuchna breaks down a single album per season, analysing its themes, production and cultural impact one song at a time. Joe and Jada : Hip-hop icons Fat Joe and Jadakiss link up twice a week to cover music, sports and culture, alongside interviews with influential figures.

: Hip-hop icons Fat Joe and Jadakiss link up twice a week to cover music, sports and culture, alongside interviews with influential figures. Killer Stories : A true-crime series spotlighting unforgettable cases and the chilling moments that make them linger.

: A true-crime series spotlighting unforgettable cases and the chilling moments that make them linger. My Favorite Murder : Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark bring their hugely popular true-crime podcast to Netflix.

: Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark bring their hugely popular true-crime podcast to Netflix. New Rory & MAL : Jamil ‘Mal’ Clay and Rory Farrell deliver unfiltered takes on culture and sport, with plenty of debate along the way.

: Jamil ‘Mal’ Clay and Rory Farrell deliver unfiltered takes on culture and sport, with plenty of debate along the way. Recipe Club : Dave Chang, Chris Ying and friends cook, argue and obsess over the dishes everyone is talking about.

: Dave Chang, Chris Ying and friends cook, argue and obsess over the dishes everyone is talking about. Skip Intro with Krista Smith : An insider look at Netflix’s biggest films and series, featuring conversations with the creatives who made them.

: An insider look at Netflix’s biggest films and series, featuring conversations with the creatives who made them. Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know : Hosts Matt Frederick, Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown explore unexplained phenomena, secret histories and curious ideas.

: Hosts Matt Frederick, Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown explore unexplained phenomena, secret histories and curious ideas. Stuff to Blow Your Mind : A deep dive into the stranger side of reality.

: A deep dive into the stranger side of reality. Stuff You Missed in History Class : Hosts Holly Frey and Tracy Wilson uncover overlooked and surprising stories that never made it into the textbooks.

: Hosts Holly Frey and Tracy Wilson uncover overlooked and surprising stories that never made it into the textbooks. The Big Picture : Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins break down new releases, awards season and the films everyone’s debating.

: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins break down new releases, awards season and the films everyone’s debating. The Breakfast Club : The hugely popular radio show-turned-podcast sees DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, Loren LoRosa and Charlamagne tha God unpack the latest in news and culture.

: The hugely popular radio show-turned-podcast sees DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, Loren LoRosa and Charlamagne tha God unpack the latest in news and culture. The Dave Chang Show : Chef and restaurateur Dave Chang hosts intimate, wide-ranging conversations over food.

: Chef and restaurateur Dave Chang hosts intimate, wide-ranging conversations over food. The Mismatch : Chris Vernon and David Jacoby dissect the NBA’s biggest storylines, trends and talking points.

: Chris Vernon and David Jacoby dissect the NBA’s biggest storylines, trends and talking points. The Psychology of Your 20s : Psychologist Jemma Sbeg offers insight into navigating early adulthood, from relationships to career pressure.

: Psychologist Jemma Sbeg offers insight into navigating early adulthood, from relationships to career pressure. The Rewatchables : Bill Simmons and guests revisit endlessly watchable films, breaking down why they still hold up.

: Bill Simmons and guests revisit endlessly watchable films, breaking down why they still hold up. This Is Important : Workaholics stars Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson tackle life’s “most important” topics with chaotic comedy.

: Workaholics stars Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson tackle life’s “most important” topics with chaotic comedy. The Official Bridgerton Podcast (29 January): Cast members from the Netflix hit share behind-the-scenes stories and insights, hosted by Alison Hammond.

