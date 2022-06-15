If your toxic trait is thinking you'd breeze the challenges in Squid Game, this one is for you.

Netflix has not only announced it is making season two of the hit show, but they've now unveiled a reality show competition based on the dystopian Korean drama.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of unscripted and documentary series at Netflix.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The new reality show, Squid Game: The Challenge, will follow 456 real-life players across ten episodes. They will battle it out for a chance to win a life-changing $4.56 million cash prize.

Netflix is currently on the hunt for English-speaking contestants from around the world to participate in the new show. While there's a lot at stake, the streaming platform has promised no lives will be lost – thankfully.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Squid Game would be making a return.

In a post on Netflix's official Twitter account, they penned: “Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season Two".

There was also a note from Hwang, who had a word of thanks for fans:

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” he said. “But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”



