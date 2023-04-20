Netflix sued for using man's photograph in true crime documentary without permission

Netflix is facing a lawsuit after a man’s picture was reportedly used without permission in a 2023 true crime documentary series.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker was one of the most talked-about series on the platform when it was released back in January.

It focuses on the story of Caleb ‘Kai’ McGillvary, who was a homeless person who prevented a man from trying to kill a woman after “smashing” him round the head with a hatchet.

He became a viral figure and was praised as a hero. However, just three months later he was on trial for the murder of New Jersey attorney Joseph Galfy, which he claims was self-defence after being “drugged and raped”.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

His story was examined in detail in The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, and now an image used in the series is the subject of controversy.

Taylor Hazelwood from Kentucky is reportedly taking legal action against the streaming giant, saying that a photo taken by him was used without permission.

The series arrived on the platform earlier this year Netflix

The image was allegedly taken from Hazlewood’s Instagram page, and reportedly showed him holding a hatchet. It was allegedly shown on-screen with the voiceover saying: “Is this a guardian angel or a stone-cold killer?”



The Washington Post reports that Hazlewood’s lawyer Angela Buchanan stated that Hazlewood had “no connection whatsoever to the people or events depicted in the film” and “never sought or did anything to attract attention for the McGillvary story.”

He is reportedly seeking more than $1million in damages.

Buchanan stated: “Hazlewood is, of course, beyond angry that Netflix would implicate and connect him to such a salacious and infamous story and individual.

“Hazlewood’s reputation has clearly been tarnished. There are many acquaintances who will see Hazelwood’s photograph in the Film and will assume the worst without contacting Hazelwood to get the truth.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.