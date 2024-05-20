As the new lead for Bridgertonseason three, Nicola Coughlan shared how she chose to be "very naked" in one particular scene.

(Spoilers ahead).

The Irish actor who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix Regency drama has the central storyline of her budding friends-to-lovers relationship with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) this season.

Four of the eight episodes (part one) were released on May 16 and ended on a cliffhanger for part two which will come out on June 13.

In the last few minutes of the first half of the season, viewers see Colin finally confess his feelings for Penelope followed by a steamy scene inside the carriage (to the orchestral cover of Pitbull's Give Me Everything), and he then asks to marry her - but trouble lies ahead as he is still unaware that Penelope is Lady Whistledown.

So what can we expect in part two?

Well according to Coughlan, there are more intimate scenes to come as she described to Stylist how she got "very naked" and worked with intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot.

“I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included,” Coughlan said.

“There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘f*** you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering. I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought, ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f***ing hot I looked!

She added on the collaborative process: "You go, 'Ok, what do I want to show? What don’t I want to show? What’s scripted, and what do I want to add?'

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Derry Girls actor also revealed how she and co-star Luke Newton practically became "nudists" on set.

"By the end of the day, we were both lying under a blanket, not clothed, just chillin'. We were like, 'This is why nudists do it,'" she said.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is out now on Netflix, and Part 2 will be released on June 13.



