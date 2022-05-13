It’s been revealed that the late comedian Norm Macdonald filmed one final stand-up special before his death last year.

Macdonald, who first made his name as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, shot a set for Netflix which is coming to the platform later this month.

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special will arrive on Netflix on May 30.

The comedian was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 but kept his condition private. He was working on a new special back in 2020 when he was admitted to hospital.

He then ensured that the material was filmed “in case things went south”, as his friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hoekstra said: “His test results were not good, so during the heart of the pandemic and literally the night before going in for a procedure, he wanted to get this on tape just in case – as he put it – things went south.”

“It was his intention to have a special to share if something happened.”

It was also revealed that the unseen footage was filmed in Macdonald’s living room in a single take, and that it was initially forgotten about after he was discharged from hospital.

Macdonald died at the age of 61 on September 14, 2021. A statement issued by his management team at the time confirmed that the comedy legend has been suffering from an undisclosed cancer for more than nine years.

The statement read: “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic.”

