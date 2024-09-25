What is Phillip Schofield's new show on Channel 5?

Phillip Schofield will make a surprise return to TV in a new series where he is marooned on a tropical island.

The This Morning host made headlines last year when he sensationally quit ITV after he admitted to having an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague while married and later apologised.

Since leaving the broadcaster he had worked at for more than 20 years, the 62-year-old has remained out of the spotlight until now with the announcement of his new Channel 5 special.

In the three-part series called Cast Away, Schofield is stranded on an island off the coast of Madagascar for nearly two weeks with hand-held cameras.

Images released from the series show the impact of this challenge as he is sporting a dirty grey t-shirt and a white beard.

In a recent Instagram post, Schofield shared the news of his latest project and shared a photo from his time on the island.

"Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew," he wrote as the caption. "My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it."

“Cast Away starts Monday on @channel5_tv & My5 at 9pm."

Speaking about the special, Schofield said: “This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels," as per PA.

“I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me. This time it’s just me, no phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury.

He added: "I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter and foraging and fending for myself in the wild … with no help. Maybe I’ll be Robinson Crusoe, or maybe I’ll just be Tom Hanks’ Wilson and quietly drift off into the wild blue yonder."

Before Schofield was announced, Channel 5 posted a trailer for Cast Away, teasing who the mystery celeb would be.

The synopsis read: "Coming Soon to Channel 5… A celebrity marooned on an uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days is challenged with total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within their own mind."

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that Schofield has had "few offers for various things – but has steadfastly turned them all down."

"This sort of challenge has always appealed to him though and after consulting with friends and family, he decided to go for it. It’s all been top secret, and has been an incredibly quick turnaround in order to keep the news quiet."

The insider added how the special is "a chance to share his story, unedited and honest, and let viewers see another side to him".

Previously, comedian Ruby Wax appeared on the first season of Cast Away where she was stranded on an island in the Indian Ocean for 10 days.

To find out how Schofield fares, the first episode of Cast Away will be broadcast on Monday, September 30, on Channel 5 at 9pm.

