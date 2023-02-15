Physical: 100: Every contestant on the Netflix show and their professions

Physical: 100 is the latest South Korean show taking Netflix by storm and it's safe to say that people are already hooked.

The reality game show is currently the number one most-watched programme on the platform and pits 100 contestants, many of whom are professional athletes or trainers, against each other in a series of grueling contests which has already seen it compared to Squid Game (minus the actual deaths).

The 100 contestants all vary in age and have well-developed physical attributes but come from many different disciplines including combat sports, CrossFit, firefighting, military, fitness influencers, acting and even cheerleading. Many of those taking part have already competed at the highest level in their particular profession including former UFC fighter Choo Sung-hoo, former Major League Baseball player Dustin Nippert and Olympic gold medal gymnast Yang Hak-seon.

After each trial, those that have lost in their particular contest are eliminated with the tournament aiming to whittle down the contestants until there is only one left standing, much like Squid Game. The eventual winner will receive 300 million won which is about £199 million.

The series began on Netflix on earlier this year and six episodes are already available on the platform. Only 3 episodes remain of this first season but if you haven't seen it don't worry. They are released weekly so there is plenty of time to catch up.

With all that in mind, let's rundown who the contestants are and their particular professions.

Choo Sung-hoon (MMA fighter, judoka)

Yun Sung-bin (National team skeleton racer)

Yang Hak-seon (Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast)

Hong Beom-seok (YouTuber, RoK former special forces soldier and firefighter)

Jjang Jae AKA 'The eTool' (YouTuber, Former UDT/SEAL)

Shim Eu-ddeum (YouTuber, former competitive fitness model)

Kim Kang-min (Bodybuilder)

Song A-reum (Bodybuilder)

Cha Hyun-seung (Dancer, model)

Lee Yong Seung (Bodybuilder, YouTuber)

Kim Ye-hyun (Bodybuilder, former fencer)

Kang Han (National team bobsledder)

Kim Sung-jun (Fitness model)

Kim Sung-hun (Personal trainer, fitness model)

Son Hee-dong (Wrestler)

Kim Ji-han (Volleyball player)

Yun Seok-hwan (National team swimmer)

YOYO (Model)

Nam Kyung-jin (National team wrestler)

Kwak Myung-sik (CrossFitter)

Carlos (CrossFitter)

Park Jung-ho (Correctional officer)

Jang Seong-min (National team rugby player)

Kkang Mi (Sergeant first class reservist)

An Da-jeong (Bodybuilder)

Son Hee-chan (Ssireum wrestler)

Jang Eun-sil (National team wrestler)

BBULKUP (Food business CEO, YouTuber, former bodybuilder)

Ma Sun-Ho (Bodybuilder)

Kang Chun-il (Pilates instructor, dancer)

Park Hyung-geun (MMA fighter)

Jo Jin-hyeong (Car dealer, strongman athlete)

Miracle Nelson (Dancer, model, bodybuilder)

Kim Ji-wook (National team diver)

Seong Chi-hyun (Casino dealer, fitness model)

Yoo Sang-hoon (MMA fighter)

Joo Dong-jo (MMA fighter)

Lee Guk-young (Musical actor, dancer, bodybuilder)

Cho Hyun-mi (Boxer)

Lee Jun-hyung (Ice hockey player)

Seo Ha-yan (CrossFit coach)

Jeong Bo-kyeong (National team judoka)

Choi Kyu-tae (Model, dancer)

Choi Min-yong (Marathon runner)

Dustin Nippert (Baseball player)

Choi In-ho (Strongman athlete, personal trainer)

Florian Krapf (Fitness model, YouTuber, TV personality)

Kim Gil-hwan (Scuba diver, YouTuber)

Kim Min-cheol (Mountain rescue team, national team ice climber)

Kim Byeong-jin (National team taekwondo athlete)

Kim Sang-wook (MMA fighter)

Kim Eun-ji (Competitive fitness model, YouTuber)

Kim Jeong-uk (Fitness model, bodybuilder)

Vita Mikju (Pole sports athlete)

Park Seon-kwan (National team swimmer)

Park Jong-hyeok (Fitness model, coach)

Park Jin-yong (National team luger)

Bang Seong-hyeok (Personal trainer)

Bang Ji-hoon (Bodybuilder)

Tarzan (YouTuber)

Seol Ki-kwan (National team bodybuilder)

Shin Dong-guk (Firefighter, MMA fighter, former RoK special forces)

Shin Bo Mi-rae (Boxer)

Shin Se-gae (Stuntman)

DBO (Rapper)

Austin Kang (Chef, TV Personality)

Woo Jin-yong (CrossFitter, former snowboarder and coach)

Yu Ga-ram (Skater)

Youn Jun-hyeoup (Model)

Lee Da-hyeon (Ssireum wrestler)

Lee Dae-won (Singer, MMA fighter)

Lee So-young (Fitness model)

Lee Jun-myeong (Calisthenics coach)

Miho (Personal trainer)

Elaine (Actress, TV personality)

Jeon Min-seok (Korean coast guard)

Jeong Han-saem (Musical actor, model)

Jung Hae-min (Cyclist)

Ovan (Singer-songwriter)

Cho Jung-myung (National team luger)

Chae Wan-ki (Jiu-Jitsu athlete)

Ha Je-yong (Powerlifter, arm wrestler)

Hwang Bit Yeo Ul (CrossFitter)

Kim Kyeong-baek (Former UDT drill instructor)

Kim Da-young (Stuntwoman)

Kim Sik (National team skeleton coach, former bobsledder)

Lee Min U (Chef)

Lee Ye-ji (MMA fighter)

Im Jeong-yun (College student, fitness model)

Jo Yeon-joo (Cheerleader)

Jo I Taek (Actor)

Choi Sung-hyuk (Pole sports athlete)

Ko Da-young (Pilates instructor)

Park Ji Su (Bodybuilder, national team rugby player)

Hwang Ji-Hun, AKA 'Agent H' (YouTuber, former UDT/SEAL)

Caro (CrossFitter/YouTuber)

Jeon Young (Movie choreographer)

Kim Chun-ri (Bodybuilder)

Kim Kyung-jin (Farmer, YouTuber)

Park Min-ji (Wrestler)

Physical: 100 is available to watch on Netflix now.

