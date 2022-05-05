Piers Morgan has taken the unexpected step of hitting out at ‘talentless’ Kim Kardashian, after a report was released which showed his dwindling talkTV ratings.

The Guardian reported that Rupert Murdoch’s talkTV has been rated as having “zero viewers” during certain points during primetime broadcasts, with Piers Morgan Uncensored also experiencing an 80 per cent drop off.

Morgan hit out at the outlet following the publication of the report with a strange dig at the reality star.

“Being lectured by the @guardian about popularity is like being called talentless by Kim Kardashian,” he wrote.

“Worry about your own crumbling sales, dwindling finances & increasing irrelevance, you ludicrous bunch of kale-munching, sandal-clad, woke whiny wastrels.”

As you can see, he’s taking the news well.

It comes after the report stated that talkTV show The News Desk hosted by Tom Newton Dunn did not manage to register any viewers for half of its broadcast on Tuesday evening.

While it doesn’t mean that no-one at all was watching, it means that the audience was so small it didn’t register with the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board.

Morgan tweeted about the viewing figures on Wednesday, saying: “Great to see @PiersUncensored got higher ratings than BBC News, Sky News & GB News again in our 8-9pm slot last night.

Piers hit out at Kim in a strange twitter post Getty/TalkTv

“Amazing achievement for a brand new show on a brand new network. Lots of work to do, but very encouraging.”

Even former Donald Trump, who appeared as a guest on Morgan’s first show, commented on his viewing figures.

“Ratings for the Piers Morgan interview with me were great!” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, after that interview, his show bombed completely because of the fake narrative he tried to portray.

“The fact is, I got a new closeup glimpse at Piers, and he no longer has what it takes. It’s over for him!”

