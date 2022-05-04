Piers Morgan might have been bragging about the number of viewers his new talkTV show opened with recently, but things aren’t looking so great for the new channel overall.

In fact, a new report has shown that Rupert Murdoch’s talkTV has been rated as having “zero viewers” during certain points during primetime broadcasts.

As the Guardian reports, political show The News Desk hosted by Tom Newton Dunn did not manage any official viewers for half of its broadcast on Tuesday evening.

While it doesn’t mean that no-one at all was watching, it means that the audience was so small it didn’t register with the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board, which is the official rating agency.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

Morgan’s flagship show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, is also experiencing a big drop off in numbers.

While the presenter bragged about having an average of 317,000 viewers on its launch night, the average a week later was down by 80 per cent to 62,000.

The show began with an interview with former US President Donald Trump, and now even Trump has hit out at the show’s viewing figures.

“Ratings for the Piers Morgan interview with me were great!” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, after that interview, his show bombed completely because of the fake narrative he tried to portray.

“The fact is, I got a new closeup glimpse at Piers, and he no longer has what it takes. It’s over for him!”

It comes after Morgan tweeted about the viewing figures on Wednesday, tweeting: “Great to see @PiersUncensored got higher ratings than BBC News, Sky News & GB News again in our 8-9pm slot last night.

“Amazing achievement for a brand new show on a brand new network. Lots of work to do, but very encouraging.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.