Continuing the trend of interviewing controversial people for his new show, Piers Morgan announced he would be interviewing a Taliban spokesperson on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, and everyone made the same gag.

On Tuesday, Morgan, 57, revealed his exclusive interview with Suhail Shaheen in a tweet and added, "I will interview the official Taliban spokesman 🔥."

Last year, as the US withdrew troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban overtook the government and began implementing strict conservative rules that often restrict the rights of women and girls.



Upon Morgan's announcement, people questioned the talk show host's decision to interview Shaheen.

"Why even give him a platform?" Marc asked on Twitter.



"What? Seeing the West is not going to do anything about this criminal and his Band of loons why is this man giving him a platform?," Nimko Ali wrote.

But other people used the opportunity to poke fun at Morgan, claiming the face of the Taliban is likely more likable than the talk show host.





Since overthrowing the government, the Taliban has made headlines with their strict rules that contradict promises the group originally made. When the Taliban assumed power, they promised less repressive leadership and maintaining women's rights, such as allowing girls to go to school.

However, the group has banned girls from attending school above sixth grade, forced women to cover themselves, and began enforcing male chaperons to accompany women.

It is becoming more clear to the world that the organization has no intention of upholding promises made.

Whether or not Morgan will address this with Shaheen is unclear, but the talk show host seemingly has no problem bringing up polarizing topics.

Morgan previously interviewed former president Donald Trump to kick off his show on talkTV, the new channel started by Rupert Murdoch. In the interview, Morgan questioned Trump about the January 6 insurrection and the election, which Trump claims was stolen from him.



Morgan's "unmissable" interview with Shaheen will air tonight at 8pm GMT.

