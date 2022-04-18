Controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan continues to risk becoming one of the “snowflakes” he despises so much, after giving another interview complaining of being “censored” by ITV last year.



Morgan left the channel’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain after he said he “didn’t believe a word” of what Meghan Markle – the Duchess of Sussex – told Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview.

The comments made in March 2021 sparked widespread condemnation from members of the public and mental health charities (though Ofcom cleared him), as Markle had revealed she experienced suicidal thoughts during her time in the royal family.

In one of the most memorable TV moments of last year, we even saw Morgan storm off the GMB set when co-presenter Alex Beresford challenged his targeting of the Duchess.

Again, he’s really taking a stand against those ruddy snowflakes.

Now, in a press event promoting his upcoming Talk TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the former Britain’s Got Talent judge has offered up a ridiculous comparison to describe his bumpy exit from ITV.

“I feel like Nelson Mandela when he came out of prison. It’s like the long walk to free speech freedom,” he said, continuing his campaign against the so-called cancel culture by speaking to mainstream media reporters.

Knowing Twitter would be ablaze with criticism over the comments, Morgan decided to poke the bear further on the social media platform:

Morgan – who once mocked trans people by identifying as a ‘two-spirit penguin’ – also added people “shouldn’t be shamed or vilified or cancelled” unless they are “spewing hateful, bigoted stuff”.

Hmmm.

Elsewhere, in response to questions about his departure from Good Morning Britain, the 57-year-old branded the whole thing as a “farce”.

He said: "I used to think I was uncensored, and then of course when I left Good Morning Britain, it turned out that I actually was being censored - in the sense that I was told I had to apologise for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio or I would have to leave the building.

"So I took the leave-the-building option, which I thought was a sad moment for me and for the show. I thought it was the wrong call by ITV.

"It was all a bit dramatic, but of course what it really did was focus everyone's minds to; 'what is free speech?'"

According to Morgan, he knows exactly “where this line is” when it comes to that very subject.

He explained: “You can have a vigorous debate with somebody, vehemently disagree [or] be severely critical. You can call me all sorts of things - that's fine.

"But the moment you try and get me fired - as Meghan Markle did on Good Morning Britain, where she personally writes to the boss of ITV and demands my head on a plate - that is cancel culture right there.”

Or as any normal person would call it: accountability.

If you’re wondering what Morgan has in store for Piers Morgan Uncensored (you aren’t), then a short video released by the programme on Twitter last month may give you an idea.

In the clip, posted online on 9th March, Morgan says: “A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job that I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

“But this shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression, so I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new primetime show.

“[Its] main purpose will be to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world. I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, the newsmaking interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun.

“I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

That’s if they decide to watch it when it airs from 25th April, that is.

