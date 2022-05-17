Piers Morgan had a bad time on his show last night when a guest swore at him.

A guest came on to talk about trans rights but didn't seem to be happy to be there and at one point said: "I don’t really know. I’m going to leave the interview now. I kind of only came on here because I thought it would be kind of funny."

"I want to say you’re a c***-" they added, before being cut off.

Morgan replied: "I want to apologise again to all viewers."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Then, reacting to the incident he tweeted: "Called a ‘c**t’ live on my own show, then get home in time to watch Arsenal self-implode. It’s been a really enjoyable night…."

It is not the only difficulty the programme has faced. The show's audience has decreased from almost 400,000 down to 58,000 in less than three weeks and has been beaten by Nigel Farage’s GB News show in ratings too.

He has been mocked for those declining figures, got teased for interviewing a Taliban spokesperson, and even had a run-in with former president Donald Trump when he interviewed him.

Now he's being sworn at on his own show. Ah well. They don't call it 'uncensored' for nothing.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.