Dermatologist warns against viral ‘caveman skincare’ on TikTok

TikTok’s countless niches can introduce you to content and concepts you never knew existed - and if you’ve found yourself deep in the SkinTok rabbit hole, you’re likely aware of one woman’s questionable new method: caveman skincare.

Tia Zakher (@tiazakher) has the internet in a chokehold with her supposed new skincare method that involves her not washing her face or using any skincare products for months.

In one viral clip, Tia claims the flakiness is "dead skin piling up" as her skin's shedding cycle was "disrupted for years" after "picking and removing texture manually".

Tia further described her current look as "thick" and "flaky," and claims it to be a "normal part of resetting her barrier".

When consultant dermatologist and The Skin Diary co-founder, Dr Clare Kiely, was asked whether she believed the videos to be genuine, she confirmed that "if you totally avoid washing your skin, you can get changes which in dermatology-speak is called ‘dermatitis neglecta.'"



"As an NHS dermatologist and someone who has worked in NHS hospitals for 13 years, I have come across individuals who have had these skin changes," she shared. "Skin will look rough, thickened and sometimes waxy due to layers of trapped dirt building up in addition to the layers of skin cells that are perhaps desquamating slower than usual due to lack of exposure to washing and drying."



Dr Kiely explained that the risks and benefits of the caveman skincare method "would really vary by what someone's skin issues were at baseline," and what they're trying to achieve by not using skincare products.



"If sore, irritated skin from over-exfoliating, or peri-oral dermatitis is the issue, a reset could be a good thing," Dr Kiely said.

"I would argue, however, that using a super gentle cleanser or even water alone, followed by a simple moisturiser suitable for sensitive skin would be a better way to approach this," she explained. "There is no benefit to totally avoiding washing your face and potential risks. For example, particulate matter from pollution would be left on skin for prolonged periods of time, leading to oxidative stress and inflammation."



