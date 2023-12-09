Ricky Gervais' 'child's cricket box' story has Graham Norton show in stitches

Ricky Gervais shared a very personal story about buying the wrong size box for protecting his privates during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The comedian appeared alongside Julianne Moore, Jamie Oliver and Paapa Essiedu on the show on Friday night (December 8), and had them all in stitches.

It came as the celebs were discussing Oliver’s Stormtrooper costume for his cameo in the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, when things took an unexpected turn.

After focusing on the crotch area of the costume, Gervais told the story of how he took up karate in his mid-20s and had to buy protective gear.

He explained that he went to a sports shop to buy a cricket box, only to get it home and realise it was too tight.

The Graham Norton Show

Taking it back, feeling slightly smug that it was too small for him, the person behind the counter told him it was, in fact, a child’s size…

His appearance on the show comes following a petition to axe Ricky Gervais' Netflix special Armageddon over ableist slurs has reached 4,000 signatures.

The 62-year-old has been promoting his latest project ahead of its release on Christmas Day, however, one of the jokes shared to his social media has sparked criticism over the language and terms used.

