RRR could be the best film you've never seen

RRR is taking viewers by storm with some declaring it to be the best film ever made.

RRR is an Indian Telugu-language epic drama action film directed and written by S. S. Rajamouli. The film is a fictional recount of two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem set in 1920.

The epic saga takes viewers on a three-hour-long journey following the cross-paths of Raju (Ram Charan) and Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) - two unlikely heroes on two separate missions with one thing in common: they hate the British empire.

But despite the long-running time, viewers and critics are advising others to watch RRR.

"The thrill of RRR is not the density of its storytelling, though -- it’s the exuberance of it," film critic David Sims wrote for The Atlantic.

With a 94 percent audience score and a 90 percent critic score, the film is 'certified fresh' on Rotten Tomatoes making it a good recommendation for any person looking for something new.

Viewers are saying part of what makes RRR memorable is the intention to detail that Rajamouli took when filming every scene.

RRR uses a plethora of special effects to play into the unrealistic superhero movie-like nature of the film. But behind each stampede of wild animals or superhuman ability to stop a motorcycle in its tracts is a theme grounded in reality.

"It borrows from Hindu epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and has a decidedly upper-caste world view," Aparita Bhandari wrote for The Globe and The Mail..

It's the most expensive film ever made in India costing equivalent to $72 million USD. But the high price tag seems to be worth it since it has grossed over $160 million worldwide.

Viewers looking to watch RRR can stream the movie on Netflix now. It is currently at the top of Netflix's most-watched non-English language film category with over 13 million hours streamed.



