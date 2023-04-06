The Simpsons’ uncanny knack of predicting the future has become… well, predictable, but the latest prophetic moment from the series is one of the best yet.

It feels like fans discover things the classic animation predicted every week, from Greta Thunberg's iconic climate change speech to the shocking twist at the end of Game of Thrones.

Now, coming hot off one of the biggest news days of 2023, one fan has spotted another remarkable bit of prophecy in the show.

On Tuesday (April 4), Donald Trump was arrested, after becoming the first former US president in history to be indicted on criminal charges. The 76-year-old appeared in court where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges.

Coincidentally, the same day also saw the release of the new trailer for the hotly-anticipated Barbie movie.



The two things might seem completely unconnected, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted an unexpected link hidden in The Simpsons.

Twitter user @heathen_king shared a still from a season five episode which shows newsreader Kent Brockman delivering a long report about the release of the new Malibu Stacy doll.

Brockman gets carried away talking about Malibu Stacy, a spoof of Barbie, talking for 28 minutes during the report – before casually mentioning that the president has been arrested.

The moment comes from the episode ‘Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy’, which first aired on 17 February 1994, and people can’t help but compare the moment to the real life events of Tuesday.



Fans replied to the post and celebrated it as one of the best Simpsons predictions yet.

“Not gonna lie this is the wildest simpsons prediction yet,” one wrote.

Another said: “This is definitely one of those Simpsons moments for the books.”

A user added: “Someone in the simpsons writers room has to be a prophet because HOW.”

Trump was arrested on Tuesday Getty Images





Barbie is already one of the most talked about films of 2023. Directed by Lady Bird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig, the movie stars Margot Robbie as the iconic children’s doll, and Ryan Gosling as her paramour Ken.

The supporting cast includes Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Ferrell, Connor Swindells and Jamie Demetriou.

Barbie is set to be released in cinemas on 21 July.

