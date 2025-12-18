10 confusing phrases that went viral in 2025 – and what they actually mean

As 2025 draws to a close, social media has once again gifted us a catalogue of slang, catchphrases and viral memes that shaped how different generations communicate.

From bizarrely cryptic references to resurrected pop culture moments, these linguistic quirks offer a sneak peek at the trends that might define the coming year.

With insights from linguistic and cultural expert Noel Wolf at language learning platform Babbel, we explore the viral phrases that defined 2025, including where they came from, how they went viral, and what they reveal about modern language and online culture.

From TikTok-born memes like '6 7' to marketing-fuelled classics like 'Nothing Beats a Jet2Holiday,' here’s a look at ten phrases that dominated feeds in 2025 – and the surprisingly clever or chaotic ways people have used them.

'6 7'

The '6 7' meme, which blew up on TikTok in late 2025, is a prime example of the platform’s playful linguistic creativity. Its meaning is deliberately ambiguous, originating from American rapper Skrilla’s song 'Doot Doot (6 7)'.

The appeal lies in its absurdity and the communal thrill of 'getting it' without a clear explanation. It even landed Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year 2025.





'Flow State'

Originally a psychological term coined by Mihály Csíkszentmihályi in the 1970s, 'flow state' exploded in 2025 as a cultural shorthand for peak focus amidst chaos.

Gen-Zers, bombarded by constant notifications and multitasking demands, have used it to narrate moments of intense focus and productivity. TikTok videos showcase everything from juggling work tasks to personal hobbies, all while 'genuinely reaching flow state.'

@lumpiamanidk Top ten pet peeves #fyp #flowstate





'The Great Lock-In'

'The Great Lock-In' took off on TikTok as a kind of self-improvement marathon, inviting users to focus intensely on fitness, diet, mindfulness and habits over several months.

Inspired by the Gen Z slang 'lock in,' it’s a more flexible, personalised take on last year’s 75 Hard challenge. Tens of thousands of videos track progress, creating a sense of social accountability.

@walkerinsuranceagency Me and my friends locked in about a month ago and the discipline has been so rewarding if your about to lock in you got this 💪🏾#noplanb #girlsinbusiness #insuranceagent #entrepreneurlife #mindsetshift





'I Know Ball'

'I know ball' has become shorthand for confident expertise or effortless mastery, often deployed with an ironic wink.

Rooted in basketball slang, the phrase has found a versatile life on TikTok, appearing in casual banter, comedic sketches and underdog swagger videos.





'Group 7'

What began as a deliberately mysterious promo for musician Sophia James’ new song evolved into a full-blown TikTok phenomenon. Videos listing 'groups' left Group 7 unexplained, prompting endless speculation and jokes.

Users adopted it as a label for the unhinged or inexplicable parts of their personality, turning the marketing stunt into a collaborative, community-driven meme. Group 7 is now shorthand for shared weirdness.

@viralclubhouse_ Replying to @~chizzy✨ #group7





'Nothing Beats a Jet2Holiday'

This advertising slogan, familiar to UK audiences, went viral internationally in 2025.

Users delighted in placing the quintessentially British phrase in absurd, non-holiday situations.









'Italian Brainrot'

Popular particularly among Gen Alpha, 'Italian Brainrot' is a surreal, AI-driven meme trend. Featuring absurd characters with mock-Italian names and dramatic, nonsensical voiceovers, it blends internet irony with chaotic humour.

Figures like Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Bombardino Crocodilo form a loose narrative, creating a bizarre digital folklore.





@johnejreynolds My son’s going to tell you all about Italian Brain Rot, so you better be nice! #funny #dad #son #kids #family





'Clock It'

Originating in mid-20th-century Ballroom culture, ‘clocking’ meant noticing something someone was trying to hide. In 2025, it evolved on TikTok into a playful gesture, often paired with a finger tap, to call out behaviour or highlight moments, both supportive and funny.









'My Shayla'

First heard in a 2017 Instagram clip by Tyrese Gibson, 'my Shayla' resurged in early 2025 after TikTok users repurposed the emotional audio for humorous or sentimental content.





'Wabi-Sabi'

Finally, 'wabi-sabi' took TikTok by storm late in 2025, thanks to a viral audio from an old King of the Hill episode. The Japanese concept celebrates imperfection, impermanence and charm in the slightly flawed.

Creators paired the sound with crooked smiles, lopsided cakes, chipped mugs and messy rooms, reframing flaws as quietly special.

@sullivang_ had to bring back this video for this sound 🥹 #wabisabi @Chadx_





