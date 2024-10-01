Is 'The Simpsons' really over? Fans confused about show's 'series finale'

The Simpsonsis the longest-running animated sitcom, so fans were understandably concerned when the Season 36 opening episode was referred to as the show's "series finale".



But all is not what it seems...

WARNING: The rest of the article contains spoilers for Season 36 of The Simpsons

The first episode of the season titled "Bart's Birthday" premiered on Sunday (September 29) when an animated Conan O'Brien - a former writer on the show - appeared to give a monologue about the showing coming to an end, and said it is something Fox “has been trying to end” for years.



“It’s such an honor to be with you all for the series finale of ‘The Simpsons,'” O’Brien told the audience. “I knew I was the right man for the job because I’ve hosted the last episode of three of my own shows, and counting.

“Well, it’s true. Fox has decided to end the Simpsons. This show was such a special part of my early career, so being here means the world to me. Also. I left a sweater in the writer’s room in 1993 and this is the only way they’ll let me get it back.”

The titled card "The Simpson Series Finale" which sparked worry from fans FOX

Then O'Brien presented what he claimed to be unaired series finale scenes since the show's inception in 1989.

Following this, the episode explored all the different ways (from the dramatic to the cliche) on how the popular show could end, some of these potential endings included Mr. Burns dying, Moe’s shutting down and Principal Skinner retiring.

Viewers learned all of these scenarios were written by AI, as the sitcom episode was a satirical take on how to come up with the perfect finale.

Recreations of famous finales from TV series such as The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones and Succession were sprinkled in the episode.

On social media, fans were reacting to the "series finale" title card that initially appeared on screen at the start of the episode.

One person commented "Wait, it's like not REALLY The Simpsons series finale is it!? WTF!"

Another asked if it was indeed real.

"THIS IS NOT A FUNNY JOKE, THE SIMPSONS SERIES FINALE?' exclaimed one.

Another commented they didn't "remember that announcement".

And one was seemingly confused at seeing why people were talking about a 'series finale' across social media.

The Simpsons is available to stream in the UK on Disney+.



