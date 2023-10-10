TV
The television series The Reckoning dramatising the life of paedophile Jimmy Savile aired last night and people have been reacting in their hundreds.
Actor Steve Coogan, known for portraying the fictional character Alan Partridge, has taken on the role of playing the serial predator Savile, who used his power and status to abuse vulnerable people.
While the production of the show has sparked some controversy and reopened old wounds for some viewers, one thing that many can agree on is Coogan’s excellent performance portraying Savile.
Coogan has been praised for being able to accurately capture Savile’s recognisable voice, gestures and mannerisms that left some viewers' skin crawling. Some have even called for Coogan to receive a Bafta for his performance.
“Steve Coogan has delivered the acting performance of the year in #TheReckoning," one wrote on Twitter/X.
“His Savile is skin-crawlingly creepy, note-perfect in sound and gesture, and totally believable. “A genuinely extraordinary tour de force. BAFTA incoming, surely."
Thought Steve Coogan was astonishing last night. Saville himself was (queasily) larger-than-life and something of caricature. Never once did I catch even the slightest whiff of Partridge in Coogan\u2019s portrayal. That is a hugely impressive feat.\n\n#TheReckoning— Adam Lowes (@Adam Lowes) 1696923525
Absolutely sickening series but Steve Coogan deserves an award for his performance! The Reckoning BBC iPlayer. I just wish this twisted fuck had been brought down whilst he was still breathing! #TheReckoning #stevecoogan #jimmysavile— Julie Salvage (@Julie Salvage) 1696875795
Another wrote: “Steve Coogan is absolutely excellent in #TheReckoning. The mannerisms, voice and acting is all just as skin-crawling and vile as it needs to be.
“Excellently written and acted, in exactly the right tone. I’d advise anyone to watch it.”
Finished #TheReckoning . It's beyond any human comprehension how that bastard got away with it. No remorse. No admittance and no justice for his victims. I hope they eventually get some peace. Steve Coogan was spectacular in his portrayal. Disturbing, but that was the point.— angela B (@angela B) 1696925447
When a comedy hero like Steve Coogan takes on the role of a sinister paedophile, you can\u2019t help but be nervous. Coogan\u2019s portrayal is dark, toe curling and absolutely sickening. He\u2019s absolutely smashing it #TheReckoning .— Harriet Dalby (@Harriet Dalby) 1696882324
“Give this man a BAFTA, a Golden Globe & an Oscar. A sublime performance, he actually BECOMES Savile. Well done Steve Coogan!” one person added.
Steve Coogan was phenomenal in #TheReckoning - I love Steve Coogan but felt REPULSED by his portrayal of Jimmy Savile as it was just as if Jimmy Savile was on the screen. Outstanding. What a tough watch. Vile MONSTER.— different gravy (@different gravy) 1696916243
#thereckoning Steve Coogan\u2026give him the BAFTA now. I really didn\u2019t fancy watching this, but his portrayal is spot on, Vile, hideous shell-suited predator that he was, played with great skill.— Giuseppe (@Giuseppe) 1696926061
Someone else wrote: “#TheReckoning is extraordinary - Steve Coogan must have had to scrub this character off him at the end of every day. He’s chilling, alarmingly accurate.”
I met Jimmy Saville when I was a reporter in my early 20s. He was in Lincoln opening a new sports shop, and I remember it so vividly. And let me tell you, Steve Coogan has got him spot on. Terrifying. #TheReckoning— Polly Sharpe (@Polly Sharpe) 1696885670
#TheReckoning Steve Coogan's portrayal of Savile captures the menacing predatory behaviour, intimidation, and heinousness of his depravity. \nIt also shows the courage of the victims and the prevailing insufferable attitudes they had to endure for so long.— sue#NHSLove\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99#FBNHS #GeneralElectionNow (@sue#NHSLove\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99#FBNHS #GeneralElectionNow) 1696926284
In an interview with The Guardian, Coogan discussed the emotional toll of portraying a serial predator for The Reckoning.
Coogan said: “I tried to almost dissociate from what I was doing each day, literally discarding it all with Savile’s costume later, but sometimes the physicality can stay with you.
“My daughter did say that I was still talking a bit like Jimmy Savile one evening over dinner, so I said sorry.
“On the last day of filming, I remember I was so glad to think I would never have to look like that again. There was a sense of relief.
“What stopped me going into a really dark place was working with a crew and colleagues and being there to do a professional job.”
