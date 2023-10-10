The television series The Reckoning dramatising the life of paedophile Jimmy Savile aired last night and people have been reacting in their hundreds.

Actor Steve Coogan, known for portraying the fictional character Alan Partridge, has taken on the role of playing the serial predator Savile, who used his power and status to abuse vulnerable people.

While the production of the show has sparked some controversy and reopened old wounds for some viewers, one thing that many can agree on is Coogan’s excellent performance portraying Savile.

Coogan has been praised for being able to accurately capture Savile’s recognisable voice, gestures and mannerisms that left some viewers' skin crawling. Some have even called for Coogan to receive a Bafta for his performance.

“Steve Coogan has delivered the acting performance of the year in #TheReckoning," one wrote on Twitter/X.

“His Savile is skin-crawlingly creepy, note-perfect in sound and gesture, and totally believable. “A genuinely extraordinary tour de force. BAFTA incoming, surely."









Another wrote: “Steve Coogan is absolutely excellent in #TheReckoning. The mannerisms, voice and acting is all just as skin-crawling and vile as it needs to be.

“Excellently written and acted, in exactly the right tone. I’d advise anyone to watch it.”









“Give this man a BAFTA, a Golden Globe & an Oscar. A sublime performance, he actually BECOMES Savile. Well done Steve Coogan!” one person added.









Someone else wrote: “#TheReckoning is extraordinary - Steve Coogan must have had to scrub this character off him at the end of every day. He’s chilling, alarmingly accurate.”









In an interview with The Guardian, Coogan discussed the emotional toll of portraying a serial predator for The Reckoning.

Coogan said: “I tried to almost dissociate from what I was doing each day, literally discarding it all with Savile’s costume later, but sometimes the physicality can stay with you.

“My daughter did say that I was still talking a bit like Jimmy Savile one evening over dinner, so I said sorry.

“On the last day of filming, I remember I was so glad to think I would never have to look like that again. There was a sense of relief.

“What stopped me going into a really dark place was working with a crew and colleagues and being there to do a professional job.”

