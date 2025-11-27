Stranger Things fans spot clues Vecna was in season one

With Vecna taking centre-stage in the fourth and fifth seasons of Stranger Things, eagle-eyed fans have been spotting clues that he's actually been around since season one.

Those who hear a grandfather clock's chime have coincidentally had Vecna caught up with them. If you rewind to season one, Will himself falls victim to the sound, which could've been teasing us that he would be taken all along.

In the very first episode of the show, Will’s biking home from Mike’s house when he spots a Demogorgan's shadow and hears the clock's chime.

