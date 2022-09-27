Netflix has got the go-ahead for an upcoming drama Supersex, which will explore the life ofItalian porn star Rocco Siffredi.

Known as the 'Italian Stallion', Siffredi has featured in around 1,500 hardcore films throughout his career. He will be played by Alessandro Borghi, who starred in Suburra and the 2022 Cannes jury prize winner, The Eight Mountains.

The seven-part series will delve into Siffredi's upbringing, his "relationship with love", and what drove him to pursue a career in porn.



Supersex creator Francesca Manieri said: "Supersex is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes to say 'I love you,' to accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love. To do this, he must expose the only part of him that we have never seen: his soul."

Manieri added: Supersex talks about our present, ‘Supersex’ talks about us. What does it mean to be a male? Are we still able to reconcile sexuality and affectivity? These are the questions that, like a kaleidoscope, open up before us as we immerse ourselves in his incredible life until we lose our breath."



The 58-year-old kickstarted his career after meeting an adult actor in a French sex club in 1985, who later introduced him to a producer and director. He made his first X-rated debut shortly after, before taking a two-year break as a fashion model.

In June 2004, Siffredi announced he would take a back seat and focus on production instead. He said: "My children are growing up, and I can no longer just say, 'Dad is going to work to make money for the family.' They want to know more."

He later returned to screens in 2009 before calling it quits, once again, in 2015.

