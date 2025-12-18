Duffer brothers drop Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 teaser on Jimmy Fallon

The Duffer Brothers caused a stir on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by dropping a new teaser for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, giving fans a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come.

During the appearance, Matt and Ross Duffer shared an exclusive clip and hinted at escalating action and emotional stakes as Hawkins hurtles toward its finale.

Volume 2, set to drop on Christmas Day, promises deeper mysteries and heightened danger in the Upside Down, teasing reunions and confrontations that could change the series forever.

The teaser has already sent fans speculating wildly about potential character arcs and finale surprises.

