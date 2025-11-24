Stranger Things star accidentally gave away the ending to season 4 back in 2016

Warning: spoilers ahead.

A Stranger Things star may have accidentally revealed a key plot twist in a resurfaced interview – years ahead of the fourth season being released in 2022.

While speaking with AOL's Ricky Camilleri in 2016, the cast reflected on the first season of the Netflix show. Fan theories soon became the hot topic – and believe it or not, one of Gaten Matarazzo's favourites came to fruition in season 4.

"There's this one in this video, and he was saying how other test subjects, besides Eleven, like, one through 10," Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, shared at the time.

"Most of them are dead. But, others were banished to the Upside Down. Like, they couldn't get out."

Speaking about his favourite fan theory he'd seen online at the time, he added: “Because they were in the Upside Down for so long, and you can see that it had an effect on Will, it had an effect on them because they were in it for so long. They transformed into what was the monster. So the monster was a recent test subject.”

Millie Bobby Brown can be heard gasping at the end of the clip.

If you're up to date with the show, you'll know that the theory isn't far off.

Fans flocked to the comments to offer their take, with one calling Matarazzo a "genius."

"That one fan who came up with this theory must be grinning real good right now," one joked.

While others questioned whether producers took inspiration from the theory. "Guys, he was talking about his favourite fan theory," one explained. "It's either the creators took notes from it or just a coincidence."

Now, we're just moments away from the fifth and final season of the show - and there's already fan theories swirling that we could've gotten answers right under our noses back in season one.

One suggestion is that it could've been Eleven all along who opened the door to Will's house, prompting his disappearance.

After escaping the Hawkins National Laboratory and running through the woods, the theory suggests she ended up hiding in the Byers' shed, and then used her powers to unlatch the door and ultimately lead the Demogorgon to Will instead of herself, which could have been a panicked action from the scared youngster or a way to divert the creature from going after her.

The Duffer Brothers themselves confirmed the demogorgons are not telepathic, so they couldn't have opened the locked door themselves.

Have we known what was going to happen all along? We're about to find out...

Stranger Things season 5, part one, is out on Netflix on November 25 and part 2 on December 25, with part 3 on December 31.

