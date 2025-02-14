Taylor Lautner is set to star in a new series where he plays a werewolf hunter (yes, really).

The actor who played werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight film franchise from 2008 to 2012, but this time he's playing a werewolf hunter (if you couldn't guess from the series title: "Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter").

After reading the longline, Twilight fans will no doubt be delighted as the whole thing sounds pretty meta.

“After wrapping the final Twilight film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized—but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter," it reads, as reported by Variety.



In the series Lautner is playing himself and is "drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise" where viewers will watch as he "navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night—Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous.

"Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Lautner wrote: "Just when I thought I was out…they pull me back in".

As you can imagine, there's already been a lot of reaction on social media to news of the new show being developed at Amazon MGM Studios.

"Why does this feel like a ChatGPT idea and why am I excited for it?" one person asked.

Another person wrote: "I had to re-read this several times to make sure I wasn’t hallucinating".









"What the hell, sure" meme was also a popular reaction.













"Y'all don't understand what this means to me," someone else responded.













"I'm sat, the Amazon employees are scared and asking me to leave because it has no release date yet but I'm simply too sat," a fifth person commented.









One user added: "We might be so back".





"That reality is the reality I choose to live in," another shared.









"Well…we HAVE been asking for original projects…" a user pointed out.

No release date has been confirmed yet, but it's clear how excited the internet is what this show will entail.

Elsewhere, Final Destination Bloodline trailer features a terrifying death scene, and Twilight fans react to news of new book-to-series adaptation.

