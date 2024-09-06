Twilight are losing their minds after news of new book-to-series adaptation

A new Twilight animated series has been announced by Netflix, based on Stephenie Meyer's novel Midnight Sun which retells the story of Twilight from vampire Edward Cullen's perspective.

Many of us will be familiar with the popular book-to-film adaption of the Twilight Saga with Kristen Stewart starring as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in the five movies - Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1, and Breaking Dawn Part 2.

'Twihards' will get to see from Edward's perspective how the vampire and human protagonists fall in love, as the original story of Twilight was from Bella's point of view.

The book Midnight Sun was released back in 2020 and sold more than a million copies within its first week of publication.

Now, the animated series is currently in development and Meyer is on board as executive producer alongside Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, and The Get Down) who will also write the show.

Meanwhile, no cast information or released date has been confirmed yet.





Fans of the fantasy romance books and films took to social media to share their thoughts about this latest project in The Twilight Saga while some are already putting out their preferences for the cast.





Overall, the films from the Twilight Saga grossed more than $3.36 billion worldwide, so 12 years on from the last film being released it will be interesting to see how the animated series will be received.

Elsewhere, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke previously named who would play Edward and Bella if the film was made today.

