Taylor Lautner has trouble in airports because he’s married to Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner has revealed all of the inconveniences of being married to someone also called Taylor Lautner.

His wife, formerly Taylor Dorne, took the actor's name when they got married, however, despite its humorous nature, it's actually a bit of a pain.

Speaking on the Good Guys podcast, he revealed: "TSA, airport, they'll be like which one of you is Taylor? And we're like 'both of us', and they're like 'which one of you is Taylor Lautner?', also both of us!"

"They're like 'ehh this seems fishy', we're gonna send you to security."

