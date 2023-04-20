A Twilight TV series is 'in the works' and fans are losing it

Whether you're team Edward or team Jacob, it's time to rally around because a Twilight TV series is reportedly in the works.

Lionsgate Television have supposedly taken on the task of re-vamping the films, and its still very much in its 'infancy' stages.



CEO of Lionsgate, Jon Feltheimer, previously said he'd love to take the Twilight saga even further with the blessing of author Stephanie Meyer, insisting there are 'a lot more stories to be told'.

There's been no official confirmation yet.

