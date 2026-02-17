Tell Me Lies S3 finale: Showrunner reveals if there will be a season 4

The finale episode of Tell Me Lies season 3 dropped today, where the chaos reached its climax.

The show follows the on-and-off romance between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), which began in 2007 at Baird College. Fast forward to a 2015 time jump where the toxic exes reunite for Bree's (Catherine Missal) and Evan's (Branden Cook) wedding.

Storylines and tensions have been brewing throughout the series, and we finally got to see the messy fallout for ourselves - here is everything you need to know.

*Spoilers ahead for season 3 finale*

What happened in the season 3 finale?

We saw things come to a head in both timelines. Pippa admitted to Wrigley that she had been cheating on him with Diana, and the pair decided to remain friends.

Then there was the fallout of Lucy's confession tape being released, where she admitted she lied about being sexually assaulted (covering for the real victim, Pippa), and it ultimately ended with her being expelled from Baird College.

But who leaked the tape? It was assumed Stephen was responsible because, well, it's Stephen, and since he made Lucy record the message in the first place, with the promise that he wouldn't tell Bree she slept with Evan.

However, we later learn in 2015 it was actually Lucy's best friend, Bree, who leaked the tape back then in anger after she found out her then-boyfriend-now-husband Evan cheated on her with Lucy.

Meanwhile, in 2007, Stephen's Yale offer was rescinded after someone (it's hinted that it's Wrigley) reported him for online harassment relating to pornographic material, and so in the end, Diana went to Yale after all.

In 2015, Stephen chose chaos as he broke up with Lydia at the wedding, admitted he cheated on her with Lucy that very morning and confessed they were only together to make her jealous.

After he spoke with Bree, he soon realised she was the one who leaked the tape.

So, he decided to take it upon himself to tell everyone at the wedding reception that Bree was the leaker, along with another secret that she and Wrigley had been having an affair after he clocked the pair's longing looks at each other on the dancefloor and Wrigley's multiple calls to Bree ahead of her big day.

Upon these bombshells being dropped, Diana and Pippa make their exit as the show's most drama-free couple, while Evan was unsurprisingly furious to hear Bree has been sleeping with his best friend. (But Bree and Wrigley look at each other with a smile, appearing to hint there's a future for them).

Stephen then surprisingly asks a stunned Lucy, who is still reeling from learning that Bree leaked the tape, to leave with him. To which a confused Lucy replied, "But I hate you."

Ultimately, Lucy decided to leave her friends and drive off into the sunset together with her Stephen, but there's no happy ever after as Stephen soon ditches Lucy, leaving her at a gas station.

When Lucy realises her toxic ex has done her dirty yet again, all she can do is laugh at how she got here.

Will there be a season 4?

As season 3 aired, there was much speculation among fans as to whether Tell Me Lies would be back on our screens for a fourth season.

Sadly, Tell Me Lies writer, creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer has confirmed that season 3 will be the show's last.

"After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale," she said, announcing the news in an Instagram post following the season 3 finale release.

"This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion. My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you."

She added, "And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending - a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future."

Since the news was announced that Tell Me Lies won't be returning for the season, viewers have expressed their disappointment and shared how much the show has meant to them.

One person said, "Them taking the juiciest college show with drama to feed generations away from me…no i actually just collapsed on the floor."





"Tell Me Lies, you were such a special show. I don’t know if I can ever rewatch it because everyone besides Wrigley is a terrible person but I loved it. I haven’t had a show make me feel so many emotions in such a long time and that’s impactful and great TV," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "Genuinely one of the best shows that touches on abusive partners & codependency in relationships. Gave me an insight to how men operate & work. How they get away Scot free even when they don’t deserve too. How women carry the load of the aftermath of breakups.

"How childhood trauma does follow you into adulthood, and it does affect your brain, your body, how you even get off. Tell me lies you were everything to me, especially as a victim. Thank you:("









"Me processing the news," a fourth person posted.

















A fifth person reacted, "Tell me lies is actually ending."

"I know a lot of people will be upset, but I’m kind of obsessed with the idea of the show ending with unanswered questions. It gives viewers a reason to debate & revisit it years later, asking “what if?” The show is messy, just like life, & not everything in life gets resolved," someone else responded.





"The worst news ever i’m so annoyed," another person commented.

Tell Me Lies S1-S3 is now available to watch on Disney+.



