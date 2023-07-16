Tom Holland faces homophobic backlash from Spider-Man fans over gay sex scene in The Crowded Room

British actor Tom Holland, best known for his role of Spider-Man in the MCU, is facing homophobic backlash after a scene from his Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, went viral.

The scene from Episode 8 “Reunion” depicts Holland receiving anal sex from another man that he meets up with in a gay nightclub bathroom.

As the scene gained attention on Twitter, many viewers decided to air their homophobia on social media:

Many said they either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield were now their favourite Spider-Man actors, however fans were quick to point out that both actors have portrayed gay characters in the past, and both are supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

Holland has made efforts to diversify his acting credits and move away from his superhero character, and The Crowded Room is no exception to this. Holland also acted in graphically violent scenes in The Devil All The Time in 2020.

Speaking of his experience filming The Crowded Room, Holland stated that it had been a “tough” and “emotional” experience, and as a result he would be taking a hiatus from acting.

Despite the Apple TV+ series only have a critics score of 30 per cent of Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score is drastically different with a positive 90 per cent.

