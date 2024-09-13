Jeremy Clarkson issues warning to Amazon after final The Grand Tour episode

Jeremy Clarkson has given a warning to Amazon and Prime Video about hit show The Grand Tour amid speculation it will be rebooted with new presenters.

Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May started The Grand Tour on Prime Video in 2016 after the three hosted BBC's Top Gear together for 13 years (May joined the show a year later than Clarkson and Hammond).

The Grand Tour saw the trio move a well-loved formula over to Prime Video where they went on globe-trotting adventures and drove all sorts of different cars and other vehicles from across the world. The last full series came in 2021 with a number of specials releasing since then.



The very final episode featuring the three together is called 'One for the Road' and is on Prime Video now.

But with rumours circling the show could be rebooted with new presenters, Clarkson has warned Amazon the new cast will need to dedicate their lives to cars.

Clarkson is reported in The Sun as saying: "My advice to Amazon would be - and I've given this to them already - for heaven's sake, do not get well known people who 'like' cars.

"Because when you do that show it has to be your life. No, you can't open supermarkets. No, you can't appear on another show. If you're not actually filming, you're thinking about what the next thing is that you're going to film. It has to be all consuming.

"I would get three complete unknowns. Start small, like we did. They've got to be absolute petrolheads.

“I've got to be able to show them a picture of a quarter of a door mirror from any car ever made, and they've got to know what it is. I'd go to motoring journalists. James, Richard and I are all motoring journalists."

Clarkson also said he couldn't see the show being commissioned "in a million years" now.

"Monkey tennis would be more likely to be commissioned than this, I think," he said.

"It would be so difficult - three middle-aged, middle-class guys, driving cars around in other countries, I think they'd probably say no."

'One for the Road' is out now on Prime Video.

