By this point, it feels like there’s nothing that The Simpsons hasn’t predicted.

Fans are convinced the show has spotted everything coming from Donald Trump’s presidency, to 9/11 and the Metaverse over the years.

Now, they think they’ve found another hidden prophecy come true, following the outbreak of monkeypox.

The World Health Organisation confirmed that cases of monkeypox have been found in 12 countries including Spain, Portugal, the US and Canada where the disease is not typically present.

Monkeypox normally appears as an acute rash accompanied by other symptoms including a headache, fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body aches, back pain and weakness.

Never ones to pass up an opportunity to prove The Simpsons’ prophetic powers, fans have been sharing a clip from a season seven episode which features a strangely apposite moment.

The episode titled Home Sweet Home-Diddly-Dum-Doodily features a scene where Bart and Milhouse have contact with a monkey who sits on Bart’s head.

Bart gets lice as a result, while Milhouse is ‘so cold’ with a flu-like illness after contracting it from the monkey.

“This is the origin of Monkey Pox,” one commentator said online.

“The Simpsons predicted it! #MonkeyPox,” another added.

Others also pointed to The Fool Monty, which is the sixth episode of season 22, which features House Cat Flu – a manufactured disease deliberately released by television executives.

Who knows what The Simpsons will 'predict' next.

Meanwhile, the recent outbreak of the rare monkeypox has sparked “racist and homophobic” reporting that has been condemned by the United Nations.

In England, at least 20 cases of the virus have been detected by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) since 6 May, predominantly in gay and bisexual men.

The United Nations’ AIDS agency has now claimed that some reporting about the virus in relation to African people and the LGBTQ+ community, “reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma”.

