How much of Donald Trump's presidency did The Simpsons predict?

The Simpsons has made a name for itself after years of speculation that the show predicts the future.

Now, a clip claiming The Simpsons predicted more than we think about Donald Trump. It comes after the former president was indicted on Thursday (30 March).

The grand jury looking into the "hush money payment" to adult film star Stormy Daniels voted to indict him. Several reports suggest that Trump is facing more than 30 charges, though no specific charges are yet known.

This will mark the first time a former president has ever had to face criminal charges. It’s one of the many unwanted milestones ‘achieved’ by Trump, and he’s not particularly happy about it, given his furious post to his social media platform, Truth Social.

From his controversial views about asbestos – which some claim were mirrored in a Simpsons ep – to reviewing national monuments to see whether development made sense, did The Simpsons somehow predict more than Trump's presidency?

While some of the crossovers in the viral clip may be reaches, there are further claims that have fans in a chokehold.

Producer of the show Al Jean sent social media into a frenzy with a 2000 episode titled 'Bart To The Future', which saw Bart travel to the future.

His sister Lisa marked the first female president of the US.

While in the office, she informed her aides that America was bankrupt as a result of her predecessor, president Donald Trump.





Last year in November, Trump announced he would be running for president again after months of speculation.

This prompted the producer to tweet a clip from an episode featuring Homer Simpson and a presidential campaign sign reading 'Trump 2024.'

