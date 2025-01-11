Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Traitors.

Fans of The Traitors have been loving how obvious it is that retired opera singer Linda is a Traitor – from turning her head when host Claudia Winkleman said the word “Traitors” immediately after they were selected, to ‘overacting’ at the breakfast table in Friday’s (January 10) episode when the Traitors’ latest victim was revealed which has seen viewers joke she deserves an Oscar.

Yet despite all of this, both her and fellow Traitor Minah remain undetected by fellow players, with the Faithful only managing to send home one Traitor at this stage.

After learning who was murdered at the start of Friday’s instalment, a Round Table saw another Faithful banished, and then the Traitors were tasked with selecting four players out in the open for a brutal card game to determine their next kill.

In a step up from last year’s iconic fizzy rosé/poisoned chalice moment involving beloved Faithful Diane, Linda and Minah had to write their murder shortlist on a painting near the bar without being detected, with those named on the artwork playing a game of ‘Deathmatch’ in a gloomy graveyard.

Those players – who each had to pick one card from another contestant in the hopes of getting the one ‘life’ card per round and returning to the game – were newcomer Fozia, former diplomat Alexander, Irish swimming teacher Anna and retail store manager Leon.

Except a number of attentive viewers have clocked that Linda’s writing on the picture is identical to how she wrote ‘Fozia’ at the Round Table – with a very distinctive ‘z’:

Others have praised fellow Traitor Minah and claimed she “knew exactly what she was doing” by letting Linda write on the painting instead of herself:

Another eagle-eyed viewer who spotted the same thing was left wondering if Fozia will make the connection:

However, it is not known whether the painting will be left up once the Traitors have done their deadly deed and the remaining Faithfuls return to the castle tomorrow:

We also don’t know who the Traitors’ next victim will be, as Leon and Fozia were still sat around the table playing the fiendish card game at the end of Friday’s episode.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.