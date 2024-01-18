The Traitors fans left devastated over 'murder' of show icon

The Traitors fans have flocked to social media to share their despair after fan favourite player Diane was “murdered” and eliminated from the show.

The hit reality show fronted by host Claudia Winkleman has returned for its second series and one player in particular, 63-year-old retired teacher Diane, caught viewers’ attention from the start.

As part of the murder mystery game, a group of undercover “traitors” are tasked with murdering “faithfuls” in the hopes of bagging themselves the jackpot if they remain undetected.

Last week, the show ended on a cliffhanger as it appeared as though Diane was going to be the traitors’ latest victim after being enticed to drink from a “poisoned” chalice containing sparkling wine. The news everyone dreaded was confirmed last night (17 January), as the dramatic episode saw Diane “buried alive” following a sombre funeral procession.

Fans were left distraught and shared in their collective grief via posts on X/Twitter.

One person wrote: “I’m mourning today. I will reply to all messages in 3-5 working days. Thank you for understanding.”

“Thank you for everything ma'am,” someone else person posted, along with an illustration of Diane holding Paddington’s hand.





Another person said: “Me enjoying the unadulterated campery of Diane’s funeral and then remembering it was Diane’s funeral.”

One distraught fan wrote: “DIANE IS ACTUALLY GONE. NO TWIST. NO COMEBACK. NOTHING. SHE HAS DIED TO NEVER EVER RETURN AGAIN. ALL BECAUSE SHE LIKES A BIT OF THE FIZZ.”





Despite their disappointment, some fans chose to look at the positives and the iconic way in which Diane went out.

“Diane leading her own funeral procession, like who else could leave the show like this. What an iconic way to go.”

“Diane getting an entire episode dedicated to her demise complete with funeral and an actual grave is so camp… I’m obsessed.”

The woman herself shared a hilarious video on her post poking fun at the situation, only further reaffirming why people love her so much.

